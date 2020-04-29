KITCHENER -- A Cambridge woman is facing fraud and theft charges after she allegedly defrauded a company out of about $460,000.

In a news release, police say the woman, who was employed by the business, allegedly carried out the fraud between October of 2019 and January of 2020.

She's accused of using company credit cards to make personal purchases.

Police say they were notified about the incident in January of this year.

The accused, a 45-year-old woman who police have not named, has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud of over $5,000.

Officials also say they have recovered about $300,000 worth of merchandise that they believe was purchased fraudulently.

The business involved in this case has not been identified, but police say it is located in Waterloo.

The woman is due in court on July 8.