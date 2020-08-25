KITCHENER -- A byelection for Ward 7 in Cambridge has been scheduled for Oct. 5, 2020.

The byelection was supposed to happen on March 23, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advance polling dates are scheduled for Sept. 26, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 at city hall.

The seat was left vacant when long-time councillor Frank Monteiro died last October.

“I’m pleased that the byelection has been rescheduled,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a news release. “I know the residents of Ward 7 have been waiting patiently and I want to thank them for their understanding. Councillor Monteiro’s seat will be a hard one to fill but I look forward to welcoming a new member to this council and working with them to serve the people of Cambridge.”

City Clerk Danielle Manton decided the byelection could go ahead as the city continues to reopen. There will be safety precautions in place, including health screenings, crowd controls, single-use pens, Plexiglass barriers and enhanced cleaning.

“The safety of the voters and candidates is our top priority,” Manton said in the release. “As the method of the election was already set, we will continue with in-person voting at city hall, however we’ve added options for both proxy voting and curbside voting that will allow voters to either send another person in their place or vote from the isolation of their car for those who prefer not to enter city hall.”

Anyone who is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, close contact or waiting for test results can vote by proxy or use curbside voting. Curbside stations will be set up around city hall to let residents fill out the ballot in their vehicle and drop it in a box.

Voter Information Notices will include information on COVID-19 protocols during the byelection.

Anyone who voted in the advanced poll on March 7 won't need to vote again, the city said.

Candidates can begin campaigning again as of Tuesday. They're encouraged to take resident safety into account and maintaining proper physical distancing.