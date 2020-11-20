KITCHENER -- An employee at a Cambridge Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the employee at the store on 22 Pinebush Rd. last worked at the store on Nov. 8.

Officials with the company said they are in contact with public health and wished the employee a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, Walmart said it is doing temperature checks for its employees before each shift, limiting the number of employees in the store at a time and cleaning shopping carts, among other measures.

Back in July, an employee at a Walmart location in Brantford also tested positive. A spokesperson at the time said that employee was being paid for the two weeks they were asked to self-isolate.