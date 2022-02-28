Cambridge vaccine clinic scaling back operating hours
The COVID-19 vaccination centre in Cambridge will only be open two days a week, starting March 1.
The Pinebush clinic will only be accepting walk-ins on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The hours of operation on Wednesday are 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Region of Waterloo says pediatric, as well as third and fourth doses will be available to anyone who is eligible.
Earlier this month they indicated that operations were winding down as a result of declining vaccine demand.
The Pinebush location opened on March 22, 2021 and was the largest vaccination clinic in the region.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow ran into unexpectedly stiff resistance when it unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.
