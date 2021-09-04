Cambridge vaccination clinic sees 240 per cent increase in first doses

KITCHENER -

The Pinebush COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Cambridge has been seeing a steady stream of people coming in their doors and getting their shots.

According to clinic staff, about half the people who came in on Saturday were there to receive their first dose, which came out to 309 shots. This marked a 240 per cent increase in that total compared the previous Saturday.

Another 420 second doses were also given out.

Clinics across the region and Ontario have seen an increase in patients ever since the introduction of the provincial vaccine passport.

The Pinebush clinic is now on a two-day per week schedule, but the supervisor says they have the ability to ramp back up of the demand is there.

“This facility is built for 3,000 plus a day,” said Liam Robertson. “Obviosuly we are ramped down today, but we do have that extra capacity should the need arise to open more days and have a longer schedule.”

Pinebush is open Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While updated Region of Waterloo vaccine numbers don't come out until Tuesday, officials say they've been noticing a shift from about 25 per cent of people coming into clinics for a first dose to around 40 per cent in the days after the passport announcement.

"I think the clinics have demonstrated that they are open and inviting," said Regional Chair Karem Redman. "We recognize that some people who have waited to this point may have some aversion to needles, they may have some legitimate hesitancy, and staff are more than willing tl talk to them and take the time they need to make sure that people are comfortable."

The region says the goal is to get 90 per cent of those eligible fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, Waterloo Region sits at 86 per cent of the eligible population with their first dose and just under 80 per cent fully vaccinated.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Jeff Pickel