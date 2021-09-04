Cambridge vaccination clinic seeing steady stream of people receiving first doses
The Pinebush COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Cambridge has been seeing a steady stream of people coming in their doors and getting their shots.
According to clinic staff, about half the people who came in on Saturday were there to receive their first dose.
Clinics across the region and Ontario have seen an increase in patients ever since the introduction of the provincial vaccine passport.
The Pinebush clinic is now on a two-day per week schedule, but the supervisor says they have the ability to ramp back up of the demand is there.
“This facility is built for 3,000 plus a day,” said Liam Robertson. “Obviosuly we are ramped down today, but we do have that extra capacity should the need arise to open more days and have a longer schedule.”
Pinebush is open Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
