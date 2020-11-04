KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge announced Wednesday that a rainbow crosswalk had been painted in downtown Galt.

In a news release, the city said the crosswalk at Dickson and Wellington streets was a symbol of the community's diversity and inclusion.

Officials said that there was "extensive public consultation" to determine the best place for it. The location was chosen because of its downtown visibility and its proximity to Cambridge city hall.

"The City of Cambridge joins many other municipalities throughout Canada in displaying this permanent show of support and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community and remains committed to pursuing opportunities to showcase our diversity," the city's news release said in part.

Those other municipalities include both Kitchener and Waterloo, who unveiled their crosswalks on Joseph Street and Willis Way, respectively, in 2018.