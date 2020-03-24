Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:12AM EDT
Drugs seized after a traffic stop in Cambridge. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man is facing a number of charges after a large quantity of suspected meth and fentanyl were seized at a traffic stop.
Police carried out the stop near Holiday Inn Drive and Cheval Street in Cambridge on Monday evening.
Along with the drugs, photos from police suggest they seized a baseball bat, a scale and several hundred dollars in cash.
The accused, 57, has not been named.
Police say he's facing a number of charges, including drug, property, weapons and driving-related offences.
None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.