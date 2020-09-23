Advertisement
Cambridge Toyota plant temporarily suspends production due to shortage of parts
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:05PM EDT
Line workers assemble a Lexus SUV at the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., Friday, July 31, 2015. (Aaron Lynett / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KITCHENER -- Production has been temporarily suspended at the Cambridge Toyota plant due to a supply shortage of some parts.
Officials with the company said they're monitoring the situation closely and will advise production employees once the delay is resolved. However, no timeline has been given at this point.
Employees have three choices during the production delay -- use a paid vacation day, take an unpaid day off or go to work for a regular shift where they will take training or be given other work.