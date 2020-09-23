KITCHENER -- Production has been temporarily suspended at the Cambridge Toyota plant due to a supply shortage of some parts.

Officials with the company said they're monitoring the situation closely and will advise production employees once the delay is resolved. However, no timeline has been given at this point.

Employees have three choices during the production delay -- use a paid vacation day, take an unpaid day off or go to work for a regular shift where they will take training or be given other work.