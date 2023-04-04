Cambridge Tour de Grand officially cancelled

The brakes have been pulled on the Cambridge Tour de Grand as organizers cancelled the event due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The annual cycling event was supposed to take place on June 11.

On the Cambridge Tour de Grand’s website, they said: “After 25 years, long-serving volunteer members of the organizing committee have retired, and it proved difficult to recruit volunteers to serve on a new committee.”

Money was also an issue, explained organizers on the website.

They said funding through the city’s Community Grants Program had been cancelled, as well as their previous insurance coverage. Replacing their insurance was called “cost prohibitive.”

Organizers also pointed to increases in other essential services like policing.

Sheryl Ayres, the city’s Chief Financial Officer, told CTV News in an email: “Cambridge Tour de Grand received $4,100 annually each year in 2020, 2021 and 2022. They requested funding of $10,000 in 2023. The Grants Review Committee did not approve funding for 2023.”

She went on to explain that: “Cambridge Tour de Grand was ineligible for funding as their grant application and interview indicated donations were made to external groups. These types of donations would be considered flow-through funding (where the intent is to directly redistribute funds to others e.g. donations) and would make the group ineligible for funding under the Community Grants Policy, as the group has not demonstrated a need for funding from the city.”

The website indicates that any riders registered for the event in June will receive a refund in the next few weeks.

Organizers added that “discussions are underway to start planning a new type of community cycling event for 2024.”

CTV’s Spencer Turcotte will have more on CTV News at 6, and the online story will be updated.