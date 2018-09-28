

CTV Kitchener





Voters in Cambridge will have an extra question on the upcoming municipal and school board election ballot.

The city wants to know if residents are interested in using ranked ballots in future elections.

Instead of choosing just one candidate, a ranked ballot allows voters to pick their first, second and third choice in candidates. The candidate with the majority of first votes would win. But if none of the candidates has the majority, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated. Those that voted for the eliminated candidate will have their second-ranked pick added to the total vote count. The candidate who then achieves the majority vote will be declared the winner.

The city has produced a video to explain the process.

On the upcoming ballot, voters will be asked to answer yes or no to the following question: “Are you in favour of the City of Cambridge using a ranked ballot voting system for the 2022 municipal election?”

If the majority of voters chooses “no” then council will make no changes to voting system during their term.

If “yes”, council says it will begin work to implement ranked ballot voting by the next municipal election.