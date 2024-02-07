Cambridge testing flood wall on Main Street Bridge 50 years after historic Galt flood

KITCHENER
Kitchener

    A half century after a massive flood hit Galt, the City of Cambridge is taking precautions in hopes of preventing an event like that again.

    A flood wall installation exercise will be taking place on the Main Street Bridge at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    Main Street will be closed from Water Street to Queen Square until 2 p.m.

    Crews will be taking inventory of wall parts, constructing and tearing down flood walls, and reviewing procedure to prepare for a flood emergency.

    The flood wall was put in place following the 1974 Galt flood, which was one of the largest floods ever recorded in the Grand River watershed.

