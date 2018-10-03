

CTV Kitchener





The official keg tap was still days away when Cambridge began its Oktoberfest festivities.

Mayor Doug Craig got involved at the Cambridge tapping on Wednesday, two days before the official festival began.

Lunch, music and an early keg tapping kicked off the 50th Oktoberfest in Cambridge.

“This is sort of the kickoff for the region,” said Mayor Craig. “It’s a quiet opening, it’s a fun opening, and we’re expecting a lot of people to come down and just enjoy the day.”

Waterloo was set to see its own celebrations on Thursday before the opening ceremony on Friday.

Oktoberfest festivities will take place across nine days, with special events scheduled to celebrate a half century.