Cambridge stabbing sends one man to hospital
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 10:52AM EST
A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Police said it happened in the early morning hours on Oak Street.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, treated at hospital and released.
No identifiers were given of the victim.
A 25-year-old Cambridge male suspect known to the victim was arrested.
As such, police said there was no concern for public safety.