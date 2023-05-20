Cambridge shuts down major streets for summer patios

The Victoria Day long weekend is the unofficial start of summery for many, but in Cambridge, it's the official start to a summer-long street shutdown.

Main Street between Ainslie and Water Streets in Galt has been closed to vehicles and will stay that way until Thanksgiving Monday.

Businesses in Galt have been preparing patios for the holiday weekend as well as pop-up markets and other events.

"It's nice pedestrians can walk through and go to the shops," one Cambridge resident said. "I think it's a good idea."

Queen Street East in Hespeler will be closed on weekends only, from Friday at 4 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m., beginning on June 2 through October 1.

The seasonal road closure program began during the pandemic and has continued since due to popular demand.