A shooting in Cambridge remains under investigation despite the fact that a suspect has been charged.

Regional police are seeking witnesses and public information in connection to the incident, which happened in a parking lot outside The Grand Hotel in Cambridge on April 27.

Police believe an altercation began inside and continued outdoors. A man suffered minor injuries as a result of a gunshot wound.

On May 1, police arrested Matthew Boivin, 33 from Kitchener, in connection to the shooting.

He was charged with more than half a dozen weapons-related offences, including discharging a pistol with intent to endanger life, unauthorized possession of a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Now, police are turning to the public for more information. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information is being asked to contact police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Grand Hotel is on King Street East near Dolph Street, blocks away from where Helen Schaller was gunned down in another nearby parking lot.

The only suspect in the Schaller murder later died from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It’s not clear whether these incidents are related.