Lynn Perry is stepping down from her role as Executive Director of the Cambridge Shelter Corporation.

Perry took over as Executive Director in July of last year.

In statement from the Board of Directors, Perry is leaving the organization to start a new chapter in her career, effective May 31.

The organization says they have started a comprehensive search for a new executive director.

They say in the interim, management and staff are handling the transition period.

The Cambridge Shelter Corporation operates The Bridges Shelter and many other outreach programs in the city of Cambridge.