WATERLOO -- A new drive-thru event allowed those who needed food to come by and have their vehicles loaded up.

The Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank and the Feed the Need initiative teamed up to host the food drive-thru on Saturday.

Volunteers were on hand to grab the non-perishable food items that were donated and load them into the trunks of vehicles.

The drive-thru was a different option compared to what Feed the Need has been doing for the last 13 weeks.

“The way it works is you put your food in the blue bin at the end your driveway here in in Cambridge and we hit different neighbourhoods each time said Dina Rehanek, a volunteer for Feed the Need. “We can only do about 250 flyers because there is only two of us handing them out.

“We raised 4,916 pounds of food for the Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank after about 13 weekends.”

The volunteers say they want to continue to help food banks that have been hit hard during the pandemic.