Cambridge Scottish Festival prepping to return later this month

A preview of the Cambridge Scottish Festival was held at McDougall Cottage in Galt on Wednesday. (Chris Thomson/CTV News) A preview of the Cambridge Scottish Festival was held at McDougall Cottage in Galt on Wednesday. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver