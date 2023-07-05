Cambridge Scottish Festival prepping to return later this month

The sound of bagpipes could be heard in Galt Wednesday morning, giving a taste of what’s to come as a local Scottish tradition makes its way to Cambridge.

Organizers are preparing to celebrate all things Scottish later this month for the annual Cambridge Scottish Festival.

Festival organizers held a preview at the McDougall Cottage Historic Site in Galt to give people a teaser of the upcoming event.

“Galt was founded by John Galt, who was Scottish,” Laura McFarlane, president of Cambridge Scottish Festival said. “We got McDougall Cottage here as well. So, there’s a lot of Scottish heritage embedded in Galt when the settlers first came here. We are promoting that, and all the clans getting together and all the people celebrating.”

The festival includes a Celtic concert, beer tent, competitions, dancing and plenty of Scottish food.

This year’s festival will also celebrate Cambridge’s fiftieth anniversary.

The festival will be held in Churchill Park from July 14 to 15.

A full breakdown of activities offered at the festival can be found by clicking here.