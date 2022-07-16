Cambridge Scottish Festival kicks off for first time since 2019

The Cambridge Scottish Festival is the latest event in Waterloo Region that is back in action after a pandemic hiatus.

The outdoor even began Friday, July 15 at Churchill Park and is continuing throughout Saturday.

"Tonight we have our Friday night concert that ranges from three acts featuring classic Celtic music, Celtic rock, and then we have Scottish reggae," said Kris Gies, vice president of the Cambridge Scottish Festival. "It's a wide selection of acts."

The festival celebrates Scottish culture in Waterloo Region with food, dance, and music.

The Highland games take over the park on Saturday and will feature 20 pipe bands as well as highland dancers performing.