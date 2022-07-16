Cambridge Scottish Festival held for first time since 2019
Cambridge Scottish Festival held for first time since 2019
The Cambridge Scottish Festival is the latest event in Waterloo Region that is back in action after a pandemic hiatus.
The outdoor event began Friday, July 15 at Churchill Park.
"Tonight we have our Friday night concert that ranges from three acts featuring classic Celtic music, Celtic rock, and then we have Scottish reggae," said Kris Gies, vice president of the Cambridge Scottish Festival. "It's a wide selection of acts."
The festival celebrates Scottish culture in Waterloo Region with food, dance, and music.
"This is offering not just the best of what can be offered in terms of Scottish Canadian culture in Waterloo Region, but what Waterloo Region and the city of Cambridge can offer as well," said Gies.
On Saturday, The Highland Games took over the park, but the heavy games were not a part of the agenda.
Tug of war, caber toss, hammer throw, and others were left off the afternoon program and are expected to make a return in 2023.
"We're looking for a full day of 20 pipe bands, talented musicians from throughout Ontario and beyond," said Gies. "We have our active beer tent, avenues of the clans, whole slate of vendors, highland cattle."
An array of highland dance teams were also competing for the top prize.
"I've been doing this for 15 years," said Terence Myles, a representative of Clan MacNeil. "The last two years we've done really noting and it's juts nice to connect with people."
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Tyler Kelaher
