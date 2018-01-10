

CTV Kitchener





A fire brought emergency crews to a Cambridge neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon and caused disruptions at a nearby public school.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in a vehicle parked inside a garage on Preston Parkway. It soon spread to the garage itself, leaving flames jutting out from the house and creating a large smoke plume.

The nearby Parkway Public School was placed in hold and secure for about an hour. Kids were kept in the school past the end of the school day until firefighters gave the all clear.

Firefighters say they were able to bring the flames under control in about 10 minutes. One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the effort.

The car was destroyed, while the home suffered minor damage.

The fire is not considered suspicious.