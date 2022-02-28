Cambridge road reopens after Friday's cooking oil spill

Saginaw Parkway has reopened in Cambridge, three days after a truck carrying 16,000 litres of used cooking oil overturned onto the road.

The city said the area reopened around 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the tractor trailer was travelling on Franklin Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Friday when the driver attempted to turn left onto Saginaw Parkway.

Police said the vehicle hit an ice patch and the driver lost control, causing the truck to flip onto its side and spill some of its load.

No one was injured in the crash.

An official for the city told CTV News on Friday that the truck was carrying 16,000 litres of used oil and some of it leaked into nearby storm sewer drains.

"We believe we have it all contained at a dry pond downstream to protect any release from water courses," said Mike Hausser, the director of operations for the City of Cambridge.

The city also said that the cooler temperatures helped stop the spread of oil.

The Ministry of the Environment was called in to help with the cleanup.

Those efforts were expected to be completed Saturday night, but crews remained on scene Sunday. The city said crews were degreasing the asphalt.