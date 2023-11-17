Cambridge road closed after crash
A section of Dunbar Road in Cambridge is closed after a collision between a sedan and a large truck.
The car sustained serious damage to its front end.
Dunbar Road is shut down from Concession Road to St. George Street.
There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused the collision.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Thousands of bodies lie buried in rubble in Gaza. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand
The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
London
-
Chants of 'ceasefire now' and 'free Palestine' rang out during Pierre Poilieve’s campaign-style rally in London
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hitting many familiar notes during his speech in London Thursday evening — including his campaign to axe the carbon tax, with a focus on the impacts on agriculture.
-
Inflation driving water and sewer rates up-up-up-up in London’s 2024-2027 multi-year budget
A staff report going to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) recommends water rates rise 2.5 per cent next year — and anticipate similar increases each of the following three years.
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Windsor
-
Downtown street closed due to working fire
Windsor police have closed a downtown street due to a house fire.
-
Windsor police share protest reminders
Windsor police are sharing some of reminders on how to protest safely and legally in response to recent protests.
-
Dilkens calling on feds to reimburse the city
Mayor Drew Dilkens is going to continue being a thorn in the side of the federal government until he gets what he feels is owed to the community he serves.
Barrie
-
Police seeking two suspects for theft of two vehicles
Barrie police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects concerning the theft of two vehicles from a business earlier this week.
-
New strategy tackles ongoing drug crisis in Simcoe Muskoka
The toxicity of the street supply of unregulated substances increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be a driving factor of the current drug toxicity crisis.
-
SIU clears officer in connection to man injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an officer of any wrongdoing in connection to a man who was seriously injured after being struck by a police vehicle in Innisfil earlier this year.
Northern Ontario
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Southern Ont. suspect among four facing drug charges in Wiikwemkoong
Combined police forces raided a residence on Peltier’s Trail in Wiikwemkoong this week, seizing drugs and weapons.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Man Assaulted with a weapon on Russell Road in Ottawa, paramedics say
Emergency crews responded to a reported assault in the 2000 block of Russell Road, near St. Laurent Boulevard, just after 7 a.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Bad Boy Furniture says it's unable to refund deposits. Here's what customers can do
Court filings have indicated that Bad Boy Furniture won't be able to refund its customers' money. So, what happens next? Here's what you need to know.
-
A Toronto realtor says the rental market is 'unhinged' after someone lists the other half of a bed
A realtor says that a recent Facebook Marketplace listing for a shared bedroom is yet another sign of how 'unhinged' Toronto’s rental market has become.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctor gives woman 5 extra years after daring brain surgeries
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are this weekend's Montreal road closures
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that several construction projects will prompt road closures.
-
Not a 'holiday:' Quebec education minister wants students to keep learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
Atlantic
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
-
N.S. launches financial assistance program to help those who suffered uninsurable losses during wildfires
Nova Scotians who suffered uninsurable losses as a result of this year’s wildfires in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Shelburne County, and Yarmouth County are now eligible for a provincial financial assistance program.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Why a Manitoba woman is selling chocolate moustaches
A Manitoba woman is flipping the script on ‘Movember’ by making edible moustaches to help fight cancer.
-
'It's synonymous with Winnipeg': Jeanne's Cake-inspired beer wins local home brewery competition
When tasked with making a beer that represented his city, Chuck Mackenzie sat down with his wife and started making a list of flavours that scream Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Alberta finance minister meets with Calgary business community
Over breakfast, Alberta’s finance minister will deliver the provincial message on why his government believes an Alberta Pension Plan is the right path forward.
-
Debate over 'from the river to the sea' chant rages after Calgary protester charged
A debate is raging over a phrase being chanted by pro-Palestinian activists at rallies across the country after a protester was charged in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to the weekend with another quick cooldown Monday
Thursday was the classic example of the idiom “if you don’t like the weather in Calgary, wait __ minutes.” That day started with snow, icy conditions and a temperature of -9C and ended with warm winds, wet roads and 8C.
Edmonton
-
'No-brainer': Alberta panel hears callers urge split from Canada Pension Plan
The panel hearing feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard multiple callers tell them Thursday it’s time to embrace a “no-brainer” provincial program.
-
1 hurt in early morning downtown fire
One person was hospitalized after a house fire in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
-
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 90 kilograms was stolen 'in a flash' from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.