KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge road closed after crash

    A yellow sedan with serious damage at the scene of a crash on Dunbar Road in Cambridge on Nov. 17, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) A yellow sedan with serious damage at the scene of a crash on Dunbar Road in Cambridge on Nov. 17, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    A section of Dunbar Road in Cambridge is closed after a collision between a sedan and a large truck.

    The car sustained serious damage to its front end.

    Dunbar Road is shut down from Concession Road to St. George Street.

    There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused the collision.

