

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge residents got the chance to share their thoughts on various issues facing the city at a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting welcomed residents from Ward 8 to the Fiddlesticks Community Centre, where Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry and Ward 8 councillor Nicholas Ermeta were on hand to hear their questions and thoughts.

McGarry said the converstations tackled residents' concerns with issues such as potential road reconstruction along Townline Road, litter in local areas, and mental health and addiction-related issues in the city.

"I would say that this was a great back and forth with councillor Ermeta and myself to really understand some of the unique issues in Ward Eight. Some of the suggestions and some of the comments that they had from this will have a good follow-up with our staff," said McGarry.

Several other town hall meetings will be held in the coming months.

Ward Four will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Arts Theatre.