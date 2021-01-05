KITCHENER -- For Randy Leggo of Cambridge, second place is good enough.

The 44-year-old appliance salesman won $272,965.70 from the second prize of the Lotto 6/49 draw just before Christmas.

“Even on Christmas morning I thought, is this real or a dream?” Leggo said.

He adds that he checks his tickets every Thursday and Sunday, but had to be calmed down by his wife when he finally saw the words “Big Winner.”

“This is a safety net,” Leggo said. “I'm going to do some home renovations and pay some bills.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Eagle Mini Mart on Eagle Street in Cambridge.