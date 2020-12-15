KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man is celebrating a $100,000 lottery win from a draw held back in July.

According to a news release from the OLG, Tan Khao-One matched six of seven encore numbers in the July 28 Lotto Max draw to win his prize.

"I've always hoped that one day I would win big," he said.

He told OLG staff that he had checked his ticket at a gas station, but couldn't believe his results. He went to another gas station to check and confirmed with the cashier.

"I was kind of shocked and very happy," he said.

Khao-One plans to share the news with his kids once the cheque is deposited into his bank account, calling it a "wonderful opportunity" to save for their education.

The winning ticket was purchased from Aylmer Gas and Convenience in Aylmer.