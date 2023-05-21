Cambridge resident allegedly threatened with knife by man trying to get into car

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for a suspicious man that was allegedly trying to get into cars in Cambridge and threatened a resident with a knife.

Officers were called to the scene on Swift Crescent around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a homeowner heard a noise outside their home, went outside to check, and saw a man trying the door handle of their vehicle.

The resident allegedly confronted the man, who then took out a knife and threatened them before running off. The resident was not hurt.

Two other people in the area later told police there was a suspicious man approaching their properties.

The man has been described as being around 25-28 years old, 5'10 tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.