

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE – Snow removal from an early blast of winter, staffing costs and licensing for computer programs have all contributed to a projected year-end deficit of $95,500 for the City of Cambridge.

In a report submitted to the city’s budget and audit committee on Tuesday, it outlined city spending between the months of June and September.

Despite the deficit, Ward 3 Coun. Mike Mann says that there is no reason for public alarm.

"We’ve identified we’re $95,000 over budget at this point and time, that’s Sept. 30. We anticipate that by the end of the year we will have a balanced budget, which is what we had projected at the start of 2019” he said.

With the 2020 budget approaching, Mann is also reminding residents of an upcoming meeting.

“We will be having delegations on Dec. 2. That’s an important date for the public because that’s their opportunity to come in and see us and make a pitch for whatever they feel is important,” explained Mann.

That day will offer a chance for people to make their voices heard before any key decisions are made.