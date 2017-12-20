

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge residents now have a better idea of what their property tax bills will look like next year.

City councillors voted Tuesday to approve a budget with a 4.52 per cent increase to property tax rates.

For a home valued at $323,300 – the average value in Waterloo Region – the increase will mean an extra $62.46 being paid to the city next year.

Councillors had been told that maintaining the city’s 2017 service levels would mean a 5.78 per cent tax increase.

They whittled the figure down by, among other things, reducing the amount spend on corporate training and cutting the library budget by $125,000.

City officials say a large part of the increase is due to the ongoing construction of a new fire station and the renovation of the old Galt post office, both of which are expected to be complete before the end of 2018.

Property taxes in Cambridge also go toward the Region of Waterloo and a school board. The region’s budget increase for 2018 has been set at 2.74 per cent, or about $53 for a home valued at $323,300.

The budget also sets out water and wastewater rate increases of 3.33 per cent.