Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic closes again due to low demand
There's one less option for those looking to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster shot in Waterloo Region.
The Cambridge Pinebush mass vaccination clinic closed once again Sunday after temporarily opening back up near the end of the September.
"I just want to be covered and I want to play it safe and I don't like to make other people sick," one resident told CTV News at the clinic. "It's for everybody's protection."
The Region of Waterloo says they were expecting a surge in demand for the new vaccines, but now public health says the clinic is no longer needed.
"I just do not understand," another resident said. "I think [those not getting the booster] are just being selfish and I just do not understand. If they get sick they are going to tie up the healthcare system in Canada. I think it's their moral obligation to help themselves, protect through vaccination."
The COVID-19 care clinic is run by the region's three hospitals and will continue to operate out of the Pinebush road location.
Anyone trying to get a bivalent booster dose can still get one at some pharmacies and doctors in the region.
