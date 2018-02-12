

CTV Kitchener





A robbery in Cambridge has police asking the public for help.

Waterloo Regional Police say a pharmacy on Holiday Inn Drive was robbed around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They say a man entered the pharmacy and demanded drugs, then left when medications were turned over.

No weapons were seen during the incident and no injuries were reported.

Police say they want anyone who has information about the robbery to contact them or Crime Stoppers.