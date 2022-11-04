Cambridge, Ont. father pleads for schools to reopen

Steve Kovacevic (right) sits on the steps of his Cambridge home with his son Cage. His daughter Adriana sits in front. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener) Steve Kovacevic (right) sits on the steps of his Cambridge home with his son Cage. His daughter Adriana sits in front. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver