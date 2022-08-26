Cambridge officer cleared by SIU after woman breaks nose during arrest

A Cambridge police officer has been cleared of any unlawful conduct in the arrest of a woman who sustained a nasal bone fracture, a report from the Special Investigations Unit concluded.

On April 30, officers responded to a call at a Cambridge residence after a man reported his 31-year-old daughter was throwing chairs and threatening to burn the house down.

The report notes the woman was said to have used drugs.

It also says officers talked to the woman and were going to let her go until they learned she had an active warrant out for her arrest. Officers then located her, handcuffed her without incident and placed her in the backseat of the officers’ cruiser.

“The woman managed to slip the cuff off one of her hands and began to reach into the compartment behind the backseat where a backpack that had been removed from her had been placed, she was removed from the cruiser, falling a short distance onto the ground in the process. A struggle ensued. While an officer pushed the woman into the back of the cruiser, her face struck the partition, and she sustained a nasal bone fracture,” the report reads.

The report says a security camera was located at the front doors, but later inquiries revealed there was no available video footage.

SIU Director Joseph Martino said in the report “there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the injury was attributable to any unlawful conduct on the part of the officers. Accordingly, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case. The file is closed.”

Martino’s report noted there is a different version of events proffered in the evidence in which the woman's injury is alleged to be the result of her being “grounded” by the officer during the initial arrest at the scene.

“If true, however, that grounding would appear to have been a tactic reasonably available to the officer given that, by all accounts, the complainant was physically resisting arrest at the time,” the report reads.

The report adds, the officer could expect to better manage any continuing struggle by the woman.