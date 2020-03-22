KITCHENER -- Neil Lariviere is the owner of a local DJ company called Nitro Music, but these days his calendar is wide open.

“All of our events for the foreseeable future are postponed,” he says.

Since his equipment trailer has been sitting empty he’s decided to put it to good use.

Lariviere and his musician friend Jesse Perriam are going door-to-door in Cambridge and collecting non-perishable donations for the Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank.

They say it’s not how they usually spend their Sunday mornings.

“I’d probably be sleeping off last night,” jokes Perriam. “Saturdays are usually the most popular and we’re usually working until about 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m.”

Lariviere says he was inspired to pickup donations by another DJ friend in Manitoba.

Right now many food banks have had to scale back their hours despite growing demand for their services.

On Friday the Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank made some changes in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. They've reduced their hours of operation and are asking visitors to come just once a week to pick up a hamper. The co-op program will also be closed starting Monday however wembers can still stop by to get a hamper. All other food programming and clothing donations have also stopped. While Mike’s Lunch is still running they have moved from seated to takeout service.

Lariviere says he and Perriam are also taking precautions.

“It’s completely contactless. We’re wearing gloves as we go around. There’s also hand sanitizer in the car just to make sure that everything is as clean as possible.”

To sign up for a pickup you can contact Lariviere here.