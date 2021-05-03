KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 testing site on Holiday Inn Drive has closed due to a suspected gas leak.

The centre was evacuated, officials said Monday morning, and firefighters and Enbridge crews responded to the scene.

Hospital officials said anyone who had booked a COVID-19 test at the Cambridge assessment centre can go for a test during their scheduled time slot at the Grand River Hospital testing site at 15 Charles St. West in Kitchener.