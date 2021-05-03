Advertisement
Cambridge Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 testing site closes due to suspected gas leak
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 11:46AM EDT
The CMH COVID-19 testing centre (Tyler Calver / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 testing site on Holiday Inn Drive has closed due to a suspected gas leak.
The centre was evacuated, officials said Monday morning, and firefighters and Enbridge crews responded to the scene.
Hospital officials said anyone who had booked a COVID-19 test at the Cambridge assessment centre can go for a test during their scheduled time slot at the Grand River Hospital testing site at 15 Charles St. West in Kitchener.