KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital has released its latest pandemic planning strategy for critical care.

The plan detailed in a Wednesday news release involves increasing bed numbers from 12 to 22 in the ICU if needed.

At the time, the hospital is being asked to add an additional five beds based on anticipated demand.

Patients have already been taken in from hospitals outside the region.

Non-urgent surgeries have been reduced in order to redeploy team members to areas of need.

There are currently 10 patients with COVID-19 at Cambridge Memorial Hosptial and six of them in the ICU.