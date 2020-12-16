KITCHENER -- The Cambridge Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday that patients can now book their COVID-19 tests online.

According to a news release, the new online portal will work alongside the phone system in an effort to improve wait times for people using both.

"The virtual call centre was put in place due to the high volumes of patients needing tests. People were having to call multiple times to get through," said director of diagnostic imaging Cheryl Livingston in the release.

"Although this technology helped, call volumes still remain high and some people are on hold for up to an hour or more to book a test. For this reason, we invested in an online registration portal that will accommodate those wanting the option of online registration."

She said that the new technology should also work to lessen wait times for people who still want to book their appointments over the phone.

The online portal, called MyVisit, allows people to book, change and cancel appointments more conveniently. Earlier this year, the region's testing centres had been dealing with dozens of no-shows per day, with some being attributed to people who didn't bother or couldn't get through to cancel their appointments.

The Cambridge testing site is one of four public sites in the region and is located at 215 Holiday Inn Dr.

Testing partners in the region have done nearly 300,000 tests to date, which have resulted in more than 4,500 lab-confirmed cases. More than half of those cases have been reported since the start of November.