A receivership application was brought before the courts in wake of delays to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital expansion.

A judge has now appointed a receiver to manage the affairs and business of the builder.

President and CEO Patrick Gaskin says they are pressing to get work going again as soon as possible.

A performance bond means that the work will be completed, but exactly when and how is still unclear.

In August, the hospital gave CTV a tour showing the state of the new wing, seen in the video above.

In November, Gaskin said months had passed with little work being done.

The keys to the building were supposed to be handed over on December 3.

Subcontractors stopped coming to the site because they said they weren’t getting paid by the contractor.

For its part, the hospital says it won’t be paying until certain construction milestones are met—they haven’t had to pay anything yet.

Court documents show that the CMH initiated legal proceedings against Bondfield in November, claiming $14 million in damages.

That claim was stayed as a result of the receivership order.

Bondfield did not respond to requests for comment as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

With reporting from Krista Simpson.