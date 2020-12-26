KITCHENER -- One of the COVID-19 outbreaks at a Waterloo Region hospital has come to an end.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital officially declared their outbreak on Medicine Unit A over on Christmas Day.

The outbreak that started on Dec. 11 affected three staff members.

Officials say no new infections related to the Unit A outbreak have occurred in the last 14 days.

On Dec. 12, the hospital announced that an outbreak on Medicine Unit C, which affected two staff, seven patients, and one visitor, was declared over.

As of Saturday, there are still two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at St. Mary's General Hospital and one at Grand River Hospital.