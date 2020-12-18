KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital has cancelled elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Waterloo Region and across the province.

In a notice on their website, hospital officials said the hospital is "actively reverting back to a previous level of service" to make sure there is adequate capacity for COVID-19 patients.

"Indications in the region suggest our community transmission is now widespread, as evidenced by recent outbreaks and growing daily counts," the notice read in part.

Officials said the hospital is also dealing with an outbreak in the Medicine A Unit. The post-anaesthetic care unit will be used to meet "the growing demands of the ICU," the notice said.

Surgeries that don't require post-operative care will continue, along with previously scheduled endoscopies.

Diagnostic and ambulatory services aren't affect, officials said.