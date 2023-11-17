Cambridge man wins $500K Lotto Max prize

Cambridge's Jaime Neves now has half a million dollars more to his name.

The 61-year-old says he's a regular lottery player and couldn't quite believe what his Instant Cash ticket said.

"I thought it couldn't be true, so I pulled out my phone and scanned it about 15 times," said Neves in a Thursday news release. "[My wife] scanned it herself a couple times, then she started crying, I started crying, and we shared a hug and kiss in celebration."

Neves plans to help his children and complete some home renovations.

"We were planning to go on a cruise next year for wife's birthday," he said. "Now we'll upgrade our cabin."

The winning ticket was bought at Ribeiro's Market on Cambridge Street in Cambridge.