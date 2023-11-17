KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge man wins $500K Lotto Max prize

    Jaime Neves of Cambridge with his $500,000 in lottery winnings. (Source: OLG) Jaime Neves of Cambridge with his $500,000 in lottery winnings. (Source: OLG)

    Cambridge's Jaime Neves now has half a million dollars more to his name.

    The 61-year-old says he's a regular lottery player and couldn't quite believe what his Instant Cash ticket said.

    "I thought it couldn't be true, so I pulled out my phone and scanned it about 15 times," said Neves in a Thursday news release. "[My wife] scanned it herself a couple times, then she started crying, I started crying, and we shared a hug and kiss in celebration."

    Neves plans to help his children and complete some home renovations.

    "We were planning to go on a cruise next year for wife's birthday," he said. "Now we'll upgrade our cabin."

    The winning ticket was bought at Ribeiro's Market on Cambridge Street in Cambridge.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News