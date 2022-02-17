Cambridge man who pleaded guilty to fatal 2019 crash granted full parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in a November 2019 crash has now been granted full parole.
Kenneth Scott, 67, died after the car he was in was hit head on by a vehicle driven by Jason Fach, on Townline Road.
Weeks later, Fach pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death.
An agreed statement of facts presented in court said Fach drank four 20 ounce beers in about an hour, before getting behind the wheel.
In February 2020, Fach was sentenced to six years in prison, with credit for time served. He was also given an 11-year driving ban.
Less than two years later, in a Jan. 25, 2022, decision, the Parole Board of Canada granted Fach full parole.
In its written decision, the board says Fach has gone through a residential substance abuse treatment program and showed significant remorse.
It also indicates Fach had negative breathalyzer and urinalysis tests, and has been following the conditions of his release.
The board notes Fach has no other criminal record, and is supported by his friends and family. He has been able to return to his former place of employment.
The parole board’s decision comes with a number of conditions. Among them, Fach is not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol, or to enter drinking establishments. He is also not allowed to drive.
