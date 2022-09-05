Cambridge man turning to community to avoid being admitted into long-term care

A Cambridge man who needs around-the-clock care is turning to the community to help him avoid being admitted into long-term care.

Michal Kaliszan, 39, has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness. Due to his disability, he needs 24/7 support.

"I need full help with things like going to bed, getting out of bed, dressing, toileting, meal preparations," said Kaliszan.

When he was first diagnosed with SMA, doctors told him he had a life expectancy of 16 years.

"Luckily I’ve beaten the odds so far," said Kaliszan. "Currently I’m 39, so very thankful I’m still here and hope to be around for at least a little while longer."

Kaliszan credits his parents, who have been his caregivers, that he’s still alive.

"They sacrificed their entire life to make sure that I had a normal life as much as possible," he said.

Kaliszan's father died of colon cancer in 2002. Two years ago, his mother was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer that has spread to her brain, liver, and pancreas. She is now in palliative care.

"Unfortunately there’s not much else the doctors can do at this point," he said.

Michal Kaliszan with his father and mother in 1994. (Courtesy: Michal Kaliszan)

Kaliszan said he soon won’t have anyone left to take care of him.

He looked into his options provided by the government, but he says there is a lack of supports available for people with disabilities.

"A lot of the options that people come back with say supportive housing," said Kaliszan. "They’re all kind of based on model where it’s still very much scheduled shifts and the expectation is that the disabled person is able to fend for themselves."

Kaliszan says, without help, the province will likely place him in a long-term care home, which he claims will be his 'death sentence.'

"I feel it's going to be a complete loss of autonomy and self determination," he said. "They are very short staffed in long-term care as well, so it’s not like somebody is going to be available whenever I need them. For example, to help me with the washroom, it’s going to be a situation where I’m going to be sitting with three other residents and we’re all sitting in soiled diapers waiting until there’s a free PSW or nurse to come and help.

“Especially at 39, I feel that’s not something I want to go into after all the hard work that my parents have put in to allow me to live in the community.”

Kaliszan has started a fundraiser with a goal of $300,000 so he can have in-home, around-the-clock care.

He said that amount will cover about a year of care for him, with the majority of the funds going towards his support workers wage.

So far, more than $3,000 has been raised.

"I can’t express my gratitude enough," said Kaliszan. "I’m really glad that there are people out there that are willing to lend a hand and recognize that this is definitely a problem.

"My hope is that by raising some awareness, maybe there’s going to be a way that we can somehow lobby for systemic reform, because I’m not the only one in this situation."