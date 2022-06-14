Cambridge man says he was assaulted by group of men after being attacked by woman sleeping on front step

A Cambridge man says he was assaulted by a group of men after being attacked by a woman sleeping on his front step.

Police are also investigating the incident and have released a photo of the three men involved in hopes of identifying them.

Video posted to social media shows the incident that unfolded on Kerr Street in the Galt area of Cambridge on Saturday June 11.

The footage shows Lloyd Leroux walking his dog, Roscoe, when he stops to talk to a woman who appears to be asleep on his front step.

After not moving for a few seconds she appears to spring up, lunging to swing at Leroux.

The two then move out of view of the camera.

Leroux told CTV News, at that time, the women fell to a seated position. He says he held her there for a few seconds, before letting go and backing away.

Lloyd Leroux stand with his dog Roscoe. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

The next video shows three men in orange construction-style shirts approaching Leroux. One of the men punches him, and Leroux falls over.

The footage then shows a man kicking Leroux while he is on the ground, before the men are seen walking away.

Leroux says the entire incident was confusing and troubling.

“Since this has happened I’m a little bit nervous about the threat of some sort of retaliation,” he said. “It’s been a traumatic experience, that’s what it’s been.”

Waterloo regional police have released this photo of three men they are looking to identify after an assault in Cambridge. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

This is a developing story and will be updated.