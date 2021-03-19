KITCHENER -- Taylor Lethbridge has become a TikTok star thanks to his passion for stringed instruments.

The Cambridge man is a luthier, a person who builds and repairs violins, violas and cellos.

He’s taken this talent to social media, sharing tips and tricks of the craft.

“I set out to make it more accessible, and still be goofy, but also you know, go: ‘Hey, here’s what things are’ and why they are that way,” says Lethbridge.

In one video, he has this suggestion: “Quick tip: If your strings keep breaking, colour in the string slot on the bridge and also the string slot in the nut with a pencil. A regular writing pencil will do, but an artist’s drawing charcoal works as well. The graphite of the pencil provides a little bit of lubrication so your stings won’t bind up and they’ll be less prone to breakage.”

Lethbridge started out as a chef but took up woodworking when he was in university.

The hobby quickly shifted to making instruments, even though he can no longer play them.

Lethbridge had a brain tumour as a child and during surgery he suffered a stroke, which left him unable to use three fingers on his left hand.

He turned to TikTok as a way to share his passion for stringed instruments, as well as the craftsmanship that goes into them.

-- With reporting by Jessica Smith