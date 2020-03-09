KITCHENER -- Monday marks the start of a coroner’s inquest into the death of a Cambridge man.

Kieran Kay was pronounced dead while in police custody on May 22, 2017.

According to a report from the SIU, paramedics were called to Kay’s home in Cambridge but quickly realized they needed additional help from police as Kay was acting aggressively.

Paramedics waited for officers to arrive, approximately eight minutes later, before administering naloxone.

Kay was transported to hospital where he died later that evening.

The report states that the 26-year-old died from a cocaine overdose.

The SIU cleared police from any wrongdoing in the case but an inquest in mandatory for anyone who dies while in police custody.

The inquest is expected to last five days with testimony from 10 witnesses.

At the end of the proceedings the jury will make recommendations to prevent similar situations.