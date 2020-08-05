KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say that a Cambridge man who was last seen in Vietnam has been found.

Police said Wednesday that they were concerned for the well-being of a 32-year-old man. He was last in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam in May of this year, according to police.

"Although he is believed to be overseas, anyone who has been in contact with him is asked to call WRPS's Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers," police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Since, police have reported that he was found. They did not elaborate how or where he was found, or whether or not he was in good health.