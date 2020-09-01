KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man and his dog are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton.

Police there say the crash happened on Concession 10 West at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday evening.

In a news release, officials say the victim, 23, was headed eastbound when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The driver and dog both succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they've notified the victim's family, but at the family's request have not released the name of the driver.

It's not clear what caused the crash. Officials say they are investigating, and are asking anyone who may have information that could assist police to contact them.