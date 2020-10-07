KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man has lost his licence for seven days after allegedly being clocked going more than twice the speed limit.

Waterloo regional police said Tuesday that they had stopped the vehicle after it was seen going 121 km/hr in a 60 zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, which automatically resulted in his vehicle being towed and held for seven days. The driver also had his driver's licence suspended for a week.

Police did not identify the driver. The charge hasn't been proven in court.